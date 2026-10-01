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Paint Pour Class

Paint Pour Class

Join us for a messy evening of pouring paint! $35 per person. NO experience required! This fun class is for everyone! You are welcome to pay when you get here or purchase tickets on our website! These classes are filling up fast, please let us know you're coming!

Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com