Paint Pour Class
Paint Pour Class
Join us for a messy evening of pouring paint! $35 per person. NO experience required! This fun class is for everyone! You are welcome to pay when you get here or purchase tickets on our website! These classes are filling up fast, please let us know you're coming!
Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com