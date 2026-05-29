Paint Pour Class
Paint Pour Class
Join us and get down and dirty with our paint pour class. We'll teach you three techniques then set you free to create your masterpiece. Cost is $35 per person. This class is super beginner friendly and open to all ages!
You are welcome to bring outside food and drink to enjoy while you paint!
Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com