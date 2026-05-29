© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paint Pour Class

Paint Pour Class

Join us and get down and dirty with our paint pour class. We'll teach you three techniques then set you free to create your masterpiece. Cost is $35 per person. This class is super beginner friendly and open to all ages!

You are welcome to bring outside food and drink to enjoy while you paint!

Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com