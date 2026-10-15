PauseAI Now

Join us for our first ever PauseAI Boise protest! We'll have a table for signatures, hand out flyers to the community, and make speeches encouraging everyone to stand up for AI regulation. Come meet your fellow PauseAI volunteers and help the cause. Stay for as long as you can!

This is a non-violent, non-partisan protest. If you engage in any type of partisan politics, violent behavior or speech, or actions that contradict the message of PauseAI Boise and PauseAI US, you will be asked to leave.

https://www.pauseai-us.org/

Register at https://luma.com/iw08xfsp