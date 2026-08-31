Peques Nature Club Family Friendly Hike at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

Enjoy beautiful views while hiking at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. We will walk together in community and go at the pace the families want to go, allowing children to play and explore along the way!

This event is part of Idaho Latino Conservation Week. To view the full event schedule for this community effort and to gain more details on this event, please visit: https://idaholcw.my.canva.site/peques-hike-at-deer-flat