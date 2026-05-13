Planetarium Show: Centennial Celebration [Director's Choice]
Planetarium Show: Centennial Celebration [Director's Choice]
This month ends the year long celebration of the first planetarium projector. Come learn some of the things our classic projector can demonstrate such as circumpolar motion, planetary motion, seasonal constellations, constellations of the zodiac, moon phases! The audience gets to decide what we focus on this evening!
The show will run for 60 minutes and the content will be geared to general audience, all ages welcomed.
Whittenberger Planetarium
10-5$
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Whittenberger Planetarium
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
Whittenberger Planetarium
Boone Science Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605Caldwell, Idaho 83605
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu