Planetarium Show: Mythology of the Stars
Planetarium Show: Mythology of the Stars
Mythology of the Stars: May 30th @ 2pm
Our night sky is filled with constellations depicting heroes, villains, and monsters of old. Join us for a show where you'll learn the mythos and legends behind some of the most prominent western mythology constellations. We'll be featuring June's biggest mythological stars. Plus tips and tricks to find each one!
Depending upon audience interaction, we'll look at between 7-11 constellations! These will include [but are not limited to]: Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Draco, Leo the lion, Corvus the crow, Virgo, Sagittarius, Delphis the Dolphin, Bottes, Corona, and Cassiopia
The show will run for 60 minutes and the content will be geared to a general audience, recommended ages 6 and up!
Whittenberger Planetarium
10-5$
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Whittenberger Planetarium
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu
Whittenberger Planetarium
Boone Science Hall, 2112 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605Caldwell, Idaho 83605
(208) 459-5507
Planetarium@collegeofidaho.edu