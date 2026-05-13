Planetarium Show: Mythology of the Stars

Mythology of the Stars: May 30th @ 2pm

Our night sky is filled with constellations depicting heroes, villains, and monsters of old. Join us for a show where you'll learn the mythos and legends behind some of the most prominent western mythology constellations. We'll be featuring June's biggest mythological stars. Plus tips and tricks to find each one!

Depending upon audience interaction, we'll look at between 7-11 constellations! These will include [but are not limited to]: Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Draco, Leo the lion, Corvus the crow, Virgo, Sagittarius, Delphis the Dolphin, Bottes, Corona, and Cassiopia

The show will run for 60 minutes and the content will be geared to a general audience, recommended ages 6 and up!