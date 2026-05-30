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Poetically Incorrect (a literarilly hilarious variety show)

Poetically Incorrect (a literarilly hilarious variety show)

Are you deep, brooding, but like to have a good time? Whimsical, but watching out for the next apocalypse? Are you just a girl, but also just a lil' guy, and sometimes a cosmic goat? This show is for you. Brought to you by Moore Productions, hosted by Krystal Moore, starring Edie Roberts, and featuring local artists.

Edie Roberts is a poet and facilitator living in Detroit. They are a bookmaker who has been editing and publishing since 2009 under the umbrellas of Plumberries Press, Pitymilk Press, and Bathmatics. They earned a Masters in Creative Writing from Miami University, where they taught writing and composition courses and helped curate a reading series. They have hosted readings and other events across the Midwest and are currently hosting a monthly series at 27th Letter Books in Detroit. Their own books include Thank You, Ain’t Life Grand (Pitymilk Press, 2020), Everywhere You Go (Bathmatics, 2019), and others.

Realms Arcade
20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
https://thekrystalmoore.com/

Artist Group Info

Krystal Moore
krystal.c.moore@gmail.com
Realms Arcade
09 S 23rd St Suite A
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://www.realms.life/