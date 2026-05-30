Poetically Incorrect (a literarilly hilarious variety show)

Are you deep, brooding, but like to have a good time? Whimsical, but watching out for the next apocalypse? Are you just a girl, but also just a lil' guy, and sometimes a cosmic goat? This show is for you. Brought to you by Moore Productions, hosted by Krystal Moore, starring Edie Roberts, and featuring local artists.

Edie Roberts is a poet and facilitator living in Detroit. They are a bookmaker who has been editing and publishing since 2009 under the umbrellas of Plumberries Press, Pitymilk Press, and Bathmatics. They earned a Masters in Creative Writing from Miami University, where they taught writing and composition courses and helped curate a reading series. They have hosted readings and other events across the Midwest and are currently hosting a monthly series at 27th Letter Books in Detroit. Their own books include Thank You, Ain’t Life Grand (Pitymilk Press, 2020), Everywhere You Go (Bathmatics, 2019), and others.