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Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event

Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event

Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event

Celebrate 30 years of Pokémon with 100+ pre-designed flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists.

Saturday, June 27
12–8 PM
Ink Spa — 404 S. 8th Street, Suite L110 in BODO
Flash designs are $100–$300.

SKIP THE LINE!

Priority booking opens at InkSpa.com from 12–10 PM on Thursday, June 25. Please note your chosen design when booking. Walk-ins may be accepted as time allows.

18+ with valid ID.

Cashless payments only: Venmo, Apple Pay, and major credit cards.

Pick your Pokémon and come catch one at Ink Spa!

Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing Studio
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com
https://www.inkspa.com

Artist Group Info

hello@inkspa.com
Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing Studio
404 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com
https://www.inkspa.com/taylorswift