Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event

Celebrate 30 years of Pokémon with 100+ pre-designed flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists.

Saturday, June 27

12–8 PM

Ink Spa — 404 S. 8th Street, Suite L110 in BODO

Flash designs are $100–$300.

SKIP THE LINE!

Priority booking opens at InkSpa.com from 12–10 PM on Thursday, June 25. Please note your chosen design when booking. Walk-ins may be accepted as time allows.

18+ with valid ID.

Cashless payments only: Venmo, Apple Pay, and major credit cards.

Pick your Pokémon and come catch one at Ink Spa!

