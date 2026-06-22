Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event
Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event
Pokémon Flash Tattoo Event
Celebrate 30 years of Pokémon with 100+ pre-designed flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists.
Saturday, June 27
12–8 PM
Ink Spa — 404 S. 8th Street, Suite L110 in BODO
Flash designs are $100–$300.
SKIP THE LINE!
Priority booking opens at InkSpa.com from 12–10 PM on Thursday, June 25. Please note your chosen design when booking. Walk-ins may be accepted as time allows.
18+ with valid ID.
Cashless payments only: Venmo, Apple Pay, and major credit cards.
Pick your Pokémon and come catch one at Ink Spa!
Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing Studio
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com
Artist Group Info
hello@inkspa.com
Ink Spa Tattoo & Piercing Studio
404 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com