Preservation Idaho Heritage Homes Tour & Mid-Century Block Party

This year marks a major milestone as Preservation Idaho celebrates the 20th Annual Heritage Homes Tour (HHT) - and our first-ever block party!

Join us for an unforgettable journey through Boise's rich architectural heritage, where history and community come together in Boise’s East End off of the iconic Warm Springs Avenue.

The 2026 Heritage Homes Tour welcomes guests to an exclusive collection of private mid-century homes on Mobley Drive. Highlights include homes designed by two of Boise’s architectural legends: Charles Hummel’s famous 1956 residence, and the Art Troutner-designed Klein House.

This is a tour you won’t want to miss!