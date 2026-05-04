Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks: Architecture & History Walking Tours

Looking to get better acquainted with the city you call home? Or introduce Boise to visiting family or friends?

ArchWalks (pronounced "ark-walks") are architecture-focused historical tours, with a theme that varies each month through the summer season. Each walk is written and guided by an expert historian, and each theme is very limited: only four tours are available each month - so don't miss out!

Tour themes for 2026 include:

May - From Bronze to Block: Downtown Boise Seen Through the Idaho State Seal

June - Rose Garden Ramble at Caldwell's Luby Park

July - Highland Park Uncovered

August - A More Complete Story: Boise's River Street

September - Into the Deep End: South Pool & Its Surroundings

Tickets are available now on the Preservation Idaho website, with all proceeds benefitting this amazing partner in historic preservation.

Book your tour today!