Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks: Architecture & History Walking Tours
Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks: Architecture & History Walking Tours
Looking to get better acquainted with the city you call home? Or introduce Boise to visiting family or friends?
ArchWalks (pronounced "ark-walks") are architecture-focused historical tours, with a theme that varies each month through the summer season. Each walk is written and guided by an expert historian, and each theme is very limited: only four tours are available each month - so don't miss out!
Tour themes for 2026 include:
May - From Bronze to Block: Downtown Boise Seen Through the Idaho State Seal
June - Rose Garden Ramble at Caldwell's Luby Park
July - Highland Park Uncovered
August - A More Complete Story: Boise's River Street
September - Into the Deep End: South Pool & Its Surroundings
Tickets are available now on the Preservation Idaho website, with all proceeds benefitting this amazing partner in historic preservation.
Book your tour today!