© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks: Architecture & History Walking Tours

Preservation Idaho's ArchWalks: Architecture & History Walking Tours

Looking to get better acquainted with the city you call home? Or introduce Boise to visiting family or friends?

ArchWalks (pronounced "ark-walks") are architecture-focused historical tours, with a theme that varies each month through the summer season. Each walk is written and guided by an expert historian, and each theme is very limited: only four tours are available each month - so don't miss out!

Tour themes for 2026 include:
May - From Bronze to Block: Downtown Boise Seen Through the Idaho State Seal
June - Rose Garden Ramble at Caldwell's Luby Park
July - Highland Park Uncovered
August - A More Complete Story: Boise's River Street
September - Into the Deep End: South Pool & Its Surroundings

Tickets are available now on the Preservation Idaho website, with all proceeds benefitting this amazing partner in historic preservation.

Book your tour today!

Various venues across Treasure Valley
10-12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through May 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Preservation Idaho
208.353.2011
info@preservationidaho.org
https://www.preservationidaho.org/

Artist Group Info

autumn@preservationidaho.org
Various venues across Treasure Valley