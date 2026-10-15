Psychic Sheila's Suga Shack Live Comedy Show
Psychic Sheila's Suga Shack Live Comedy Show
Psychic comedy, raw truth, wild humor and audience participation. Join Sheila at Liquid Laughs for mind-blowing live psychic readings on stage!
Think you've seen a psychic? You haven't seen Sheila. Forget the crystal balls, we've got magic muffins, a glowing-mushroom, and a safety banana. Join Boise's own Psychic Sheila at Liquid Laughs for an unpredictable night where high-velocity humor meets raw, practical magic. This is Psychic Comedy at its absolute wildest, uncensored, unfiltered, and 100% interactive.
Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:30-9:00 |
The Experience:
The Magic Muffin: Every single guest receives a "Magic Muffin" upon entry, each with a personalized, synchronous message just for you.
The Glow-Up: Want a reading on stage? Put your name in the bowl. If you're chosen, you'll take a seat on Sheila's enchanted mushroom, where she'll perform psychometry (reading the energy in your jewelry, keys, or personal objects) to reveal truths you thought were hidden.
The Safety Banana: Things can get deep, and Sheila is on point. If it gets too real for the stage, just hold up the safety banana and say: "BANANA"
The Grand Prize: Check your muffin! If your message matches Sheila's message at the end of the night, you win a FREE Private Psychic Reading (a $150 value)!
Whether she's reading the room or reading your jewelry, Sheila turns the unseen into a masterclass in observational comedy. It's mind-reading madness with a side of sharp-witted wisdom.
Don't wait for a sign...this is it!
Grab your tickets, grab a drink, and get ready for the most unforgettable night in Boise.
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3875811-0?pid=11495
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Date and Time: On Thursday November 12, 2026 at 19:30 - 21:00
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price:
General Admission: USD 25.00
Artist: Psychic Sheila