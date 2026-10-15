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Psychic Sheila's Suga Shack Live Comedy Show

Psychic Sheila's Suga Shack Live Comedy Show

Psychic comedy, raw truth, wild humor and audience participation. Join Sheila at Liquid Laughs for mind-blowing live psychic readings on stage!

Think you've seen a psychic? You haven't seen Sheila. Forget the crystal balls, we've got magic muffins, a glowing-mushroom, and a safety banana. Join Boise's own Psychic Sheila at Liquid Laughs for an unpredictable night where high-velocity humor meets raw, practical magic. This is Psychic Comedy at its absolute wildest, uncensored, unfiltered, and 100% interactive.

Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:30-9:00 |

The Experience:

The Magic Muffin: Every single guest receives a "Magic Muffin" upon entry, each with a personalized, synchronous message just for you.

The Glow-Up: Want a reading on stage? Put your name in the bowl. If you're chosen, you'll take a seat on Sheila's enchanted mushroom, where she'll perform psychometry (reading the energy in your jewelry, keys, or personal objects) to reveal truths you thought were hidden.

The Safety Banana: Things can get deep, and Sheila is on point. If it gets too real for the stage, just hold up the safety banana and say: "BANANA"

The Grand Prize: Check your muffin! If your message matches Sheila's message at the end of the night, you win a FREE Private Psychic Reading (a $150 value)!

Whether she's reading the room or reading your jewelry, Sheila turns the unseen into a masterclass in observational comedy. It's mind-reading madness with a side of sharp-witted wisdom.

Don't wait for a sign...this is it!

Grab your tickets, grab a drink, and get ready for the most unforgettable night in Boise.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3875811-0?pid=11495
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Date and Time: On Thursday November 12, 2026 at 19:30 - 21:00

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
General Admission: USD 25.00

Artist: Psychic Sheila

Liquid Lounge - ID
USD 25.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground,id
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge - ID
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702