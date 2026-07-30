Puppet Show : Bark George, by Jules Feiffer
Puppet Show : Bark George, by Jules Feiffer
Puppet Show
Friday, August 28th 11:00am
This family-friendly show is full of laughs, cheers, and unforgettable moments! After the show, dive into a hands-on craft adventure that’s sure to light up your child’s imagination
Aug: Bark George, by Jules Feiffer
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com