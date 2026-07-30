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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Puppet Show : Bark George, by Jules Feiffer

Puppet Show : Bark George, by Jules Feiffer

Puppet Show
Friday, August 28th 11:00am
This family-friendly show is full of laughs, cheers, and unforgettable moments! After the show, dive into a hands-on craft adventure that’s sure to light up your child’s imagination
Aug: Bark George, by Jules Feiffer

Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com