Puppet Show: "The Spider and The Turtle"

Friday, June 26th, 11:00 am, All Ages

Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. After the show, stick around for a crafty adventure that's bound to spark your creativity. This month, we will tell an old Folktale from Ghana, "The Spider and The Turtle." There are many versions of this trickster tale; join us to see our Garden City Library version.

