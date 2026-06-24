Puppet Show: There is No Dragon in This Story, by Lou Carter

Friday, July 10th, 11:00 am, All Ages

Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. After the show, stick around for a crafty adventure that's bound to spark your creativity. This month we will present a wonderfully silly story! In Fairy Tale Land the story seems to always stay the same. And NO ONE wants Dragon in their story! Not Goldilocks, not the Gingerbread Man, no one. But Dragon wants to be the hero this time! Join us for the show to see if he will get his wish.

