Puppet Show: Turkey Trouble
Puppet Show: Turkey Trouble
Puppet Show
Friday November 20th, 11:00am
Get ready for a family-friendly spectacle that'll have you laughing and cheering. After the show, stick around for a craft that's bound to spark your child’s creativity.
Nov: Turkey Trouble, by Wendy J. Silvano
Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Garden City Public Library
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com