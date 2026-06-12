Enjoy the entire weekend of “The Queerly Arts Festival” with a festival pass including all four shows at a discount, or buy individual shows. Be entertained with pole dance, storytellers, musicians, drag kings-queens-things-monsters, belly dance, aerial artists, singer-songwriters, poetry, vocalists, stand-up comedy, dance, and burlesque.

6/25 - It Came From The Closet - A haunted variety show - Doors 8p/Show 9 pm

6/26 - The Garden of Steven - A whimsical variety show - Doors 8p/Show 9 pm

6/27 - Fruity Westerns - A western variety show - Doors 8p/Show 9 pm

6/28 - It’s Brunch B*tch! - A variety show - Doors 11a/Show 12 pm

Join us outside 6/27 11 am - 4 pm for “A Really Queer Market” (free to attend)

Featured Artists - Twist of Fate, Sir Vessel, Venus Venom, Patchworkcrows, Ada Cicada, Adum B!tch, Oliver Body, Baby Bat, Ahmi Dolla, Otto Manic, Ravenna Rane, Vice Squiwly Bones, Nadia Desdemona, The Dryad, Anna, Tony Berrow, Dionysia Wyrd, Jaye Mirage, Micah Wish, Joshua Emara, Vera Holiday, Lucy Fore, Aura Soleil, Ascension Pole and Dance, Jaye Mirage, Judy Bloomers, Cyraphina Thunderpussy, Frida Nightz, Cookie Pusss, Val St. Claire, Angel Rivera, Lucy La Pêche, Papi Cock, Kendra Kae, Willy Munster, Husk & Angel Dust, Helena Rose, Ooo da Lolli, Bobbi Marie, Muff Jones, Whisper De Corvo, Just Ducky, Cyraphina Thunderpvssy, Elle Nouveau,Val Thunderpussy, Thurston Trap, LobotAmie, Butterscotch Bumm, Sonny Stamen, Kara-Mel, Saint Babylon, Miz Wafer, Flora Fixation, Romeo De La Rose, June Darling, Coco Freeo!

ALL shows are (+21)

Individual Shows

$20 GA $30 FR

Festival Passes (4 shows)

$60 GA $100 FR

Passes are limited and only available online

The Visual Arts Collective: 3638 Osage St. Garden City, ID

