Race Amity Festival
Race Amity Festival
Cultural Celebration! Enjoy diverse music and dance from the traditions of a variety of performers with interaction to foster appreciation and friendship. Amity means peaceful, friendly relations.
Free community event by the Boise Committee for race amity.
Kleiner Park Bandshell
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Committee for Race Amity
Kleiner Park Bandshell
Kleiner Park LoopMeridian, Idaho 83642
2082541624
outreach@encorecreativecenter.com