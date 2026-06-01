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Race Amity Festival

Race Amity Festival

Cultural Celebration! Enjoy diverse music and dance from the traditions of a variety of performers with interaction to foster appreciation and friendship. Amity means peaceful, friendly relations.

Free community event by the Boise Committee for race amity.

Kleiner Park Bandshell
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Committee for Race Amity
Kleiner Park Bandshell
Kleiner Park Loop
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2082541624
outreach@encorecreativecenter.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1365616081352464