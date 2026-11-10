Radio Boise's Practice New Year's Eve Party

Join us for Practice New Years Eve, Radio Boise's longest running fundraiser! There will be TWO Radio Boise house bands, covering The Cars and Pretenders at the Shrine Social Club on December 5th! PLUS stick around for Boise Rockeoke, a live raffle and auction, KRBX Awards, and cheesin’ in the photo booth! Launch Radio Boise into the next 15 years, starting in 2027! Trust us, you’ll be glad you practiced!

*the online silent auction will be available 10 days before the event at radioboise.org

