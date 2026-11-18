Join us on Friday December 11th from 4–9 PM for our annual charity event benefiting the WCA Boise!

Our annual holiday fundraiser brings the community together for a night of celebrating local art while giving back to WCA Boise. Enjoy a live glassblowing demonstration, wine tasting, silent auction, and a selection of local beverages throughout the evening.

The night kicks off with a live demonstration, where the finished glass pieces will be auctioned off in support of WCA Boise. Afterward, guests can participate in our stamped ornament classes, check out the silent auction and enjoy a complimentary beverage!

Included in the event:

- An artisanal beverage of your choice, including beer from Boise Brewing and Barbarian Brewing, or tea and lemonade from Briar & Bloom

- Wine tasting provided by Gem 73

- Live glassblowing demonstration

- Silent auction featuring items from local businesses

- A raffle basket featuring a glass piece, a specialty class with our head artist, and more!

To participate in our stamped ornament class during the event you must purchase tickets for $45 on our website per person. Each ticket will be for ONE spot in our Stamped Ornament Class. Time slots for classes are limited and will be scheduled prior to the event date. A member of our team will reach out to coordinate booking prior to the event.

You can also purchase raffle tickets in advance for a discounted rate of 10 tickets for $25. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the time of the event as well for $5 each.

100% of silent auction proceeds, raffle tickets, and auction piece proceeds will be donated along with 10% of all gallery sales sold during the event. They will benefit the WCA Boise, helping provide support and resources to survivors and their families as they heal.

Come celebrate the holiday season, support a great local organization, and experience the magic of glassblowing! Purchase your tickets on our website today!