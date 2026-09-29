Join us for our Read to a Therapy Dog program, where kids get a chance to practice their reading skills by reading to a Certified Therapy Dog! Kids can read to a dog for 5-10 minutes and the dogs will love it!

Children believe they are teaching the dog to read, but they are actually teaching themselves. With the focus on the dog, children feel less pressure or embarrassment about their reading skills. They have fun, build confidence, and increase their love of reading!

Takes place every other Tuesday at 4pm in the Martie Brennan Room.