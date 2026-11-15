Our guest artist for December is Alaskan painter Robert Clayton. Although he paints many subjects, his favorites are landscapes and seascapes. He paints in oil with a mix of realism and impressionism that results in an extraordinary painterly look to his work. He has won many awards in competitions from Alaska to Texas, been featured in Plein Air Magazine and won an award for excellence from Western Art Collector Magazine.

We also have a special holiday exhibition of 8"x8" work by member artists Carolyn Beckwith, Thea Belecz, CeCe Carson, Sharon Herther, Samuel Jones, Suzanne McHone, Genie Sue Weppner and Judy Wild.

Please join us for a reception, Saturday, December 5th, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Open Range.

View the work of Robert Clayton and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of December.

