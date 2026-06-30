Renaissance Faire at the Library
Renaissance Faire at the Library
Renaissance Faire
Tuesday, July 28th, 2:30-4:00pm, All Ages
This summer has been all about digging up the past. And we are soon going to be wrapping it all up and making it Ancient History. So let’s step into an Age of Enlightenment with our own GCPL Ren Faire! Explore different booths featuring crafts & art forms from a time of burgeoning knowledge & art. This theatrical affair will be filled with fantastical crafts and games simulating a Medieval setting. Costumes encouraged but not required. Authenticity also not required! Be a Fairy, Anna or Elsa, there will be no judgement at this Ren Faire! All are welcome to enjoy the fun! No real weaponry allowed.
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com