Renaissance Faire at the Library

Renaissance Faire

Tuesday, July 28th, 2:30-4:00pm, All Ages

This summer has been all about digging up the past. And we are soon going to be wrapping it all up and making it Ancient History. So let’s step into an Age of Enlightenment with our own GCPL Ren Faire! Explore different booths featuring crafts & art forms from a time of burgeoning knowledge & art. This theatrical affair will be filled with fantastical crafts and games simulating a Medieval setting. Costumes encouraged but not required. Authenticity also not required! Be a Fairy, Anna or Elsa, there will be no judgement at this Ren Faire! All are welcome to enjoy the fun! No real weaponry allowed.