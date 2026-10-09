Renee Percy at The Comedy Lounge

Renee got her start on the iconic Canadian series Degrassi High, and has since written for hit shows like Men With Brooms, Comedy Inc., and Air Farce Live. As an actor, she’s appeared on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Nickelodeon, Disney, FX, and Comedy Central, in shows including Mom, Superstore, The Goldbergs, and Workaholics. You can also catch her in sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She’s performed her sharp, quirky brand of stand-up in over 20 countries (including regular tours for the troops), starred in over 70 national commercials, and earned a Canadian Comedy Award, the Phil Hartman Award, and-arguably most prestigious-a free yogurt at Pinkberry.

Renee has opened for comedy legends like Jay Leno, Craig Robinson, Jeff Garlin, Bill Burr, Jamie Kennedy, Michael Rapaport, Yakov Smirnoff, Orny Adams, and Preacher Lawson, and she regularly features for Arsenio Hall.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3515692-0?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3515692-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3515692-3?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3515692-4?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Thu, 15 Oct 2026 19:00 - Sat, 17 Oct 2026 20:30

Venue Details: The Comedy Lounge, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:

General Admission: USD 25.00,

VIP (front 2 rows): USD 35.00

Artists: Renee Percy, Jay Leno, Jeff Garlin