Renée Percy - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 15, 16 & 17

Three nights of stand-up with Renée Percy: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 15, 16 and 17. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM every night.

Renée got her start on Degrassi High and has since appeared on Mom, Superstore, The Goldbergs, Workaholics and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She's performed in more than 20 countries, won a Canadian Comedy Award, and regularly features for Arsenio Hall. Her album "The Komic Sutra" hit #1 on iTunes comedy, and the special of the same name streams on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. 18+. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.