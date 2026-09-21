Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Concert

West Ada School District and the Idaho Dance Education Organization invite the public to an evening with the renowned Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, performing live in concert on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Centennial Performing Arts Center (Centennial High School Theater). The performance is the public capstone of “Building Dance Literacy” — a week-long Ririe-Woodbury residency across Treasure Valley arts schools that culminates in the IDEO Annual Conference and State High School Dance Festival.

Audiences will experience a full evening of bold, contemporary repertory from Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company — Utah’s longest-standing contemporary dance company, now under the artistic direction of Leslie Kraus. Guided by the company’s motto, “dance is for everybody,” the concert celebrates the power of live performance to inspire and connect communities of all ages.

In the days leading up to the concert (September 28 – October 3), Ririe-Woodbury’s artist-educators bring master classes, workshops, and lecture-demonstrations into the region’s co-sponsoring arts schools, deepening students’ dance literacy — their ability to read, create, perform, and respond to movement. The Saturday-evening concert opens that experience to the wider community.

Location: Centennial Performing Arts Center, Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillan Rd., Boise, ID 83713.

About Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

Founded in 1964 by Joan Woodbury and Shirley Ririe, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company is Utah’s longest-standing international contemporary dance institution. Guided by the motto “dance is for everybody,” the company commissions bold new works and offers education programs that make dance accessible to all ages and backgrounds. Over six decades, the company has performed across the U.S. and worldwide, and it is the only company worldwide with the rights to perform full evenings of Alwin Nikolais’ groundbreaking works. Today, under the artistic direction of Leslie Kraus, Ririe-Woodbury continues to champion innovation, community, and the transformative power of dance.

This project is supported in part by the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Idaho Department of Education, West Ada School District, and the Idaho Dance Education Organization.