Roars and Pours

We’re opening the zoo afterhours for adults (21+) only to kick off summer! Explore on a Friday evening and enjoy zoo experiences at your own pace, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates.

Activities include live music, Giraffe Encounter ($5), a zookeeper chat, special animal experiences, and free carousel rides!

Beer, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and a special food menu will be available for purchase.

This event is for 21+ years only and valid photo ID is required. No babies or children will be permitted at this event.

VIPs will receive early admission in a private area with appetizers, welcome drink in a souvenir cup, and guided zoo tour.

VIP registration closes Wednesday, June 3 at 5PM MDT.