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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise (21+)

Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise (21+)

Zoo Boise will be open afterhours for adults (21+) only! Explore and enjoy at your own pace, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates. Live music, Giraffe Encounter, special animal experiences and chats, free carousel rides, and more! Beer, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and special food menu will be available for purchase.

This event is for 21+ years only and valid photo ID is required.

Zoo Boise
30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Zoo Boise
Zoo Boise
355 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
2086087760
jagosta@cityofboise.org
zooboise.org