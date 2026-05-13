Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise (21+)

Zoo Boise will be open afterhours for adults (21+) only! Explore and enjoy at your own pace, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates. Live music, Giraffe Encounter, special animal experiences and chats, free carousel rides, and more! Beer, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and special food menu will be available for purchase.

This event is for 21+ years only and valid photo ID is required.