Royal Roots and Runways is an evening of celebration, style, and community that brings together local designers, models, and creatives to honor the rich and diverse cultural traditions of the African Diaspora. Guests can expect a dynamic runway experience featuring curated looks rooted in heritage, artistry, and bold self-expression, set within a vibrant atmosphere that reflects Boise’s growing creative and cultural scene.

Presented by the Boise Soul Food Festival, this fundraiser supports year-round programming and investment in local entrepreneurs, artists, and food vendors — strengthening community through culture, creativity, and connection.