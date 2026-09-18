Celebrate Idaho’s horse culture and heritage at Saddle Up, Idaho!

Join us October 10 from 10 AM–5 PM for a free day at the Idaho State Museum celebrating the people, communities, and traditions that have shaped Idaho’s rich horse history.

Explore Idaho’s horse heritage through hands-on activities and crafts for all ages, resource tables, live demonstrations, and more. Grab a bite from local food trucks, enjoy live music, and discover the many ways horses have shaped life and culture across our state.

Featuring Great Bait, Good Morning June, River City Rounders & Not Your Granny’s Square Dance, and Cowboy Poet Sam Matisse!