Sagebrush's Inaugural Summer Market!

Join us August 29th + 30th for Boise’s newest summer market and party.

August 29th will be a full market day with an afternoon and night market from 12pm-9pm with so many things to do: shop handmade vendors (with a no AI promise!), meet some of our fave non profit partners in Idaho, dig for vintage treasures, meet our sponsoring businesses, grab an alcoholic or non alcoholic drink, listen to live music, eat tamales and ice cream from 36th St Event Center and hang with your community.

August 30th will be a slower paced, Sunday market focusing on the handmade artists of our community. Join us from 10am-3pm with all of the same handmade artists, and meet our emerging artists of this market (artists who have never sold their work before!). There will of course, be another full day of drinks and eats from 36th St.

Thank you to our sponsors: Common Ground Coffee, Homefound Boise, Cats Eye Creative Reuse, Sweetheart Scarves, The Wandering Oven, All County Roofing and Ness Restoration for helping bring this event to life.