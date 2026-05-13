The specific daily schedule for the Salmon RiverFest 2026 in Salmon, Idaho, has not been released yet, but the event typically takes place around the end of May or beginning of June. The 2026 dates are not yet finalized or published online.

The main event information and detailed schedule are usually announced closer to the event dates on the official websites and social media channels.

You can check for updates via the following resources:

For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2026 dates, you should monitor official local sources:

Visit Salmon Valley website

Salmon Whitewater Park Facebook page

Greater Salmon Valley Chamber of Commerce website