Saturday Pop-Ups at Mixed Greens

Join us for a Mother’s Day Pop-Up at Mixed Greens Modern Gifts! Shop a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts, plus handpicked local vendors to help you find something special for every mom in your life.

Enjoy sweet treats from Boheme Bakery, wine sampling with Veer Wine Project, and a mini service bar by Whole Being Massage. You can also meet the artist behind Jamison Rae and shop her signature jewelry collection.