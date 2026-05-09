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Saturday Pop-Ups at Mixed Greens

Saturday Pop-Ups at Mixed Greens

Join us for a Mother’s Day Pop-Up at Mixed Greens Modern Gifts! Shop a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts, plus handpicked local vendors to help you find something special for every mom in your life.

Enjoy sweet treats from Boheme Bakery, wine sampling with Veer Wine Project, and a mini service bar by Whole Being Massage. You can also meet the artist behind Jamison Rae and shop her signature jewelry collection.

Mixed Greens
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
www.ilikemixedgreens.com

Artist Group Info

Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens
213 N 9th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
https://www.ilikemixedgreens.com/