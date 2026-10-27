Scentsy Christmas Lights Ceremony

Come join us at Scentsy Commons for a dazzling light display. Our tenth annual Christmas Lights Ceremony is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. We’ll officially turn on the lights with a countdown beginning at 6:15 p.m. Our campus has been wrapped in hundreds of thousands of beautiful lights, including Scentsy’s signature light tunnel, and our 75-foot-tall, light-up Christmas tree! We’re also featuring our Scentsy fragrance Winter Glow.

To add to the fun, 12 food trucks will be on-site from 5:30-8 p.m.

This entire event will take place outside on the Scentsy campus, so dress warm! The Scentsy building is closed, but porta potties will be available.

Rules for visiting our campus include no smoking, no alcohol, no pets, no weapons and no littering.

The lights will continue to be on every night from sunset to sunrise; from Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 18, 2027.

Gather your family and friends and join us for a bright night out to kick off the holiday season.

