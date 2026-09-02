Schick-Ostolasa Historic Farmstead 17th Annual Old Time Farm Day, Sunday, September 27th from 12-5pm

Looking for a fun, educational activity for kids and parents alike this fall? Check out our 17th Annual Old Time Farm Day at the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead on Sunday, September 27th from 12:00pm-5:00pm. Catch a glimpse of what Idaho life was like in the 1860’s while watching demos from the Handweavers Guild of Boise, Ye Old Broom Shop, Idaho Woodcarvers Guild and the Dry Creek Quilters, plus others. The Fort Boise Garrison Living History Volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate early Idaho life in period costume and arms. Children can enjoy fun pie eating contests, spoon egg races and activities that would have been played by children in the 1860’s. Come early to get in on the silent auction and bake sale. Music will be provided by the American Tradition Band & John Ceccarelli. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is: $8 per person or $30 per family and children under 3 years are free. The Farmstead is located at 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, ID 83714 (surrounded by the Hidden Springs subdivision). Proceeds go to support and restore The Farmstead, which is owned by Ada County and managed by the Dry Creek Historical Society. Event sponsors are Hidden Springs Town Association, Cartwright Ranch HOA & Hopkins Evergreens. For more information visit; www.DryCreekHistory.org or contact us at,-DryCreekHistory@gmail.com or 208.229.4006.