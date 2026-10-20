Join us every 2nd and 4th Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing for Science Trivia Night in collaboration with Zoo Idaho! Each session features engaging, fun questions designed to challenge your brain while keeping the atmosphere lighthearted. On the 2nd Monday of each month, dive into themed trivia topics such as zoology, space, brewing/fermentation, and more. The 4th Monday is reserved for WILD Trivia, where anything goes, and you’ll never know what fascinating subjects might come up. The trivia questions range from easy to medium difficulty, ensuring everyone can get involved while having a good time. Come for the trivia, stay for the fun, and support a great cause while enjoying great company and drinks!

