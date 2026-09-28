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Seasonal- pumpkin patch

Seasonal- pumpkin patch

Kovick Kountry Farm is a small, family-run farm in New Plymouth, Idaho, where fall is all about making memories. Our pumpkin patch offers a cozy country experience with pumpkins, fall décor, family activities, photo spots, hayrides, and plenty of places to slow down and enjoy time together.

What started as a small pumpkin patch has grown into a special fall destination for families, school groups, friends, and visitors of all ages. We love creating a welcoming, nostalgic country atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the beauty of the season and harvest memories that last a lifetime.

Kovick Kountry Farm
$10.00 per person
12:00 PM - 06:00 AM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Kovick Kountry Farm
747 Ada Rd
New Plymouth, ID, Idaho 83655
2084849041
kovicks@gmail.com