Seasonal- pumpkin patch

Kovick Kountry Farm is a small, family-run farm in New Plymouth, Idaho, where fall is all about making memories. Our pumpkin patch offers a cozy country experience with pumpkins, fall décor, family activities, photo spots, hayrides, and plenty of places to slow down and enjoy time together.

What started as a small pumpkin patch has grown into a special fall destination for families, school groups, friends, and visitors of all ages. We love creating a welcoming, nostalgic country atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the beauty of the season and harvest memories that last a lifetime.