See Spot Walk
See Spot Walk
Join hundreds of fellow animal lovers and their four-legged sidekicks for a one-mile walk along the iconic Boise River Greenbelt, a stunning backdrop for a celebration that fuels the lifesaving work of the Idaho Humane Society. This walk isn’t just tradition, it’s action. Every step helps provide essential care, shelter, and love to over 10,000 animals in need while connecting them with loving forever homes.
Julia Davis Park
$25 - $75
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Humane Society
2084750883
events@idahohumanesociety.org
Artist Group Info
bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Julia Davis Park
700 Capitol BlvdBoise, Idaho 83702
(208) 947-4247
hhagen@jannus.org