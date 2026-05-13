Seen Again, Open House Brunch

Join us for an all-day Open House Brunch celebrating Seen Again, a fine art archival print exhibition at Idaho Art Gallery downtown Meridian on Saturday, June 13 from 11 am to 6 pm.

Enjoy light bites and a relaxed day of art viewing as we gather in our Meridian gallery space.

Seen Again brings together a range of works by gallery artists, presented as archival prints.

Responding to ongoing interest from collectors, these works extend beyond their initial form, allowing images to continue, circulate, and be lived with in new ways.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC