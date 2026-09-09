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Sex Please, We’re Sixty

Sex Please, We’re Sixty

Sex Please, We’re Sixty
By Michael Parker and Susan Parker
Directed by Kate Nelson Ward
Playful – Silver-tongued – Cheeky
A whirlwind of hilarity occurs when three feisty female guests check into Rose Cottage, each with her own hidden agenda, only to find themselves as the focus of “Bud the Stud’s” romantic pursuit. When Bud stumbles upon an untested pill called “Venusia” designed to boost the libido of menopausal women, he decides all’s fair in love and desire. Not to be trifled with, the women unite as they discover Bud’s deceptions and give him a taste of his own medicine, leading to a series of hysterically funny consequences for Bud. Join this hilarious comedy that explores the rib-tickling antics of seniors in their quest for love and romance.

Run Dates: January 22-February 13, 2027
Show Dates: January 22-24, 28-31, February 4-7, 11-13. Matinees on January 24, 31, February 7
Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission
Rating: 13+ for mild language and mild adult situations

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

“Sex Please We’re Sixty” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Stage Coach Theatre
22.50-25
Every week through Feb 13, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stage Coach Theatre
208-342-2000
operations@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com
Stage Coach Theatre
4802 W Emerald St
Boise, Idaho 83706
208-342-2000
contact@sctboise.com
www.stagecoachtheatre.com