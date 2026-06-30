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Shark Tales Storytime

Shark Tales Storytime

Shark Tales: A Storytime
Friday, July 24th, 11:00am, Ages 3-7
Dive into a jaw-some adventure with this shark-themed storytime! Perfect for young ocean explorers, this session features engaging stories, high-energy songs, and fascinating facts about the ocean's most misunderstood predators.

Garden City Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com