SHE LOVES ME the Musical

The inspiration for the film You've Got Mail!

A sparkling musical comedy set in a 1930s European perfumery. We meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… and all the twists and turns along the way!