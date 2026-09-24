Shocktoberfest 2026 + October Word of Mouth Mixer

Peppershock is turning 23, and we’re celebrating with a Spooky Tropical Beach Party! 🌴🎃

Come dressed for the occasion, connect with amazing clients and friends, and celebrate another year of Peppershock with us!

🎭 Costume Contest: Bring your best spooky tropical-inspired look for a chance to win a BIG prize! 👀

🍹 Mix & Mingle: Meet, reconnect, and build genuine business-to-business relationships.

🤝 Celebrate Community: Spend the evening with clients, partners, friends, and fellow Treasure Valley business leaders.

💙 We’ll also be giving back to The Mentoring Network, with all event proceeds benefiting its work to support and empower kids in our community.

Expect tropical vibes, spooky surprises, great people, and plenty of reasons to celebrate. 🌺💀

📅 Wednesday, October 28

🕓 4–8 PM

📍 Peppershock HQ | 1215 3rd St., S. Nampa

🎉 Bring a friend! RSVP so we can save you a spot (and enough food & drinks 😉).

RSVP here → peppershock.com/events

Come for the party. Stay for the connections. Let’s make this October Mixer one to remember! 🎃🌴

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