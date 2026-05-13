Shriners Pediatric Health Screening Clinic

The El Korah Shriners are hosting their annual free screening clinic to identify children with specialty pediatric conditions including orthopedics, burns, spine and spinal cord issues, scoliosis, craniofacial abnormalities and more.

The free screening clinic will be from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, May 2nd at the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian, 911 N Meridian Rd. The Club is located on the north side of Pine Ave on Meridian Road. No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Screenings by volunteer licensed medical providers will take approximately 30 minutes.

If you know a child with signs of a medical condition, such as a curved spine, sore or stiff joints, bowed legs, knocked knees, in-toeing, toe walking, club feet, limb deficiency, limb length discrepancy or have concerns with child's head shape, please encourage them to attend the screening clinic. Children will be screened for problems with bones, joints, muscles, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, scoliosis, hip disorders, club foot, skeletal growth abnormalities, cleft lip/palate, burn scars, colorectal and gastrointestinal issues, and more.

Children that can benefit from treatment will be referred to Shriners Children’s. At Shriners Children’s, all care and services are provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay or insurance status. Children up to the age of 18, including international patients, are eligible for care.

In many cases, the El Korah Shriners also have the ability to reimburse families for travel to the hospitals based on the needs of the family. These funds are available because of the many fundraising activities the Shriners carry out each year throughout Idaho.

For more information about the May 2nd free screening clinic, call 208-343-0571 or visit elkorahshrine.com.

