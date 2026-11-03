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Signing Santa

Signing Santa

With the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB), we’re excited to welcome Signing Santa to the Idaho State Museum! Families with deaf and hard-of-hearing children are invited to join us for a festive day of holiday fun.

Get ready to meet Santa and share your holiday wishes! Enjoy a variety of seasonal activities, including storytime, a movie screening, holiday-themed activities, multiple craft stations, a gallery activity, cookies, and hot chocolate.

This event is ASL- and spoken-language-friendly, with both ASL and Spanish interpretation available!
Admission is FREE and includes access to the Museum.

For questions or additional information, please contact Joy Kane with the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind at joy.kane@iesdb.org or 208-358-3384.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with you!

Idaho State Museum
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho State Museum
(208) 878-0519
alison.espindola@ishs.idaho.gov
https://history.idaho.gov/location/museum/

Artist Group Info

events@ishs.idaho.gov
Idaho State Museum
610 Julia Davis Dr
Boise , Idaho 83702