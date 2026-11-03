With the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind (IESDB), we’re excited to welcome Signing Santa to the Idaho State Museum! Families with deaf and hard-of-hearing children are invited to join us for a festive day of holiday fun.

Get ready to meet Santa and share your holiday wishes! Enjoy a variety of seasonal activities, including storytime, a movie screening, holiday-themed activities, multiple craft stations, a gallery activity, cookies, and hot chocolate.

This event is ASL- and spoken-language-friendly, with both ASL and Spanish interpretation available!

Admission is FREE and includes access to the Museum.

For questions or additional information, please contact Joy Kane with the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind at joy.kane@iesdb.org or 208-358-3384.

We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with you!