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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Sing-Along Cinema Series on the Big Screen: Mary Poppins

Sing-Along Cinema Series on the Big Screen: Mary Poppins

Singing is encouraged at this movie on the new giant screen at Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch!

We will sing along to "Mary Poppins" on May 10 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a special treat for mothers since this movie falls on Mother's Day!

Feel free to dress up as your favorite characters! We will provide popcorn and a magical matinee movie! Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/sing-along-cinema-series-big-screen-lion-king-moana-and-mary-poppins-56706

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/