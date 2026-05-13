Sing-Along Cinema Series on the Big Screen: Mary Poppins

Singing is encouraged at this movie on the new giant screen at Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch!

We will sing along to "Mary Poppins" on May 10 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a special treat for mothers since this movie falls on Mother's Day!

Feel free to dress up as your favorite characters! We will provide popcorn and a magical matinee movie! Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/sing-along-cinema-series-big-screen-lion-king-moana-and-mary-poppins-56706