Sip Idaho Boise 2026 - Idaho's Premier Liquor Tasting Festival!

Sip Idaho is Idaho's only public all-spirits liquor tasting festival each year, featuring distilleries from all over the world!

Where: (Back by Popular Demand!) The Riverside Hotel - 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714 - Main Ballroom

When: Saturday, November 7th, 2026

There are two options: VIP -or- General Admission!

VIP Experience: 4-7:30pm

$100 (plus Idaho State Sales Tax)

-1 hour exclusive pre-entry/early access to the event, starting at 4pm

-Branded Ford Idaho sipping glass for you to sip with and take home!

-Specialty VIP Whiskey & Tequila Tastings at select booth spaces!

-Some vendor booth spaces may have special swag goodies available at their tables, only during the first hour of the event for our VIP's. (This is at the discretion of each vendor, and items are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, while supplies last. We cannot guarantee the availability of any particular goodies/swag for those who may show up late.)

-Includes everything in General Admission!

General Admission: 5-7:30pm

$65 (plus Idaho State Sales Tax)

-(Mostly) unlimited samples from all our liquor suppliers/vendors (Please sip like an adult!)

-Appetizer buffet to soak up your sips!

-Live music by a local musician

-Some non-liquor vendors may be offering items for sale, such as cocktail syrups, cocktail bitters, boozy chocolates and caramels, etc.

-Lots of good times!

Please visit our website for more information, to see our list of liquor vendors + to be added to our email newsletter list and stay up-to-date on the latest: www.SipIdahoEvents.com

Ticket sales - https://sipidahoevents.com/locations/sip-idaho-boise (Please do not purchase elsewhere and get scammed.)

This is a 21+ event. Please enjoy all of our fun boozy event like an adult!