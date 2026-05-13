Sip & Stretch – Free yoga with lawn bar service

Sip, Stretch, and Unwind with Free Yoga on the Lawn

Every Saturday starting July 11th!

Start your weekend with a breath of fresh mountain air and a free, all-levels yoga session on the lawn. After your flow, kick back with a drink on Smoky’s deck and enjoy live music from 1–3 PM.

Yoga is open to all ages and abilities. Guests 21+ can enjoy lawn bar service delivered directly to their mat!