Sip & Stretch – Free yoga with lawn bar service
Sip & Stretch – Free yoga with lawn bar service
Sip, Stretch, and Unwind with Free Yoga on the Lawn
Every Saturday starting July 11th!
Start your weekend with a breath of fresh mountain air and a free, all-levels yoga session on the lawn. After your flow, kick back with a drink on Smoky’s deck and enjoy live music from 1–3 PM.
Yoga is open to all ages and abilities. Guests 21+ can enjoy lawn bar service delivered directly to their mat!
Brundage
Every 9 weeks through Sep 05, 2026.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Brundage Mountain Resort
Brundage
3890 Goose Lake Rd.McCall, Idaho 83638