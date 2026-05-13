© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Sip & Stretch – Free yoga with lawn bar service

Sip & Stretch – Free yoga with lawn bar service

Sip, Stretch, and Unwind with Free Yoga on the Lawn
Every Saturday starting July 11th!

Start your weekend with a breath of fresh mountain air and a free, all-levels yoga session on the lawn. After your flow, kick back with a drink on Smoky’s deck and enjoy live music from 1–3 PM.

Yoga is open to all ages and abilities. Guests 21+ can enjoy lawn bar service delivered directly to their mat!

Brundage
Every 9 weeks through Sep 05, 2026.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Brundage Mountain Resort
https://brundage.com/event/sip-stretch-free-yoga-with-lawn-bar-service/2026-07-11/
Brundage
3890 Goose Lake Rd.
McCall, Idaho 83638
https://visitmccall.org/event/light-up-the-night-new-years-eve-celebration-2/